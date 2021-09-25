Kim Kardashian Accused of Copying Idea for Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims has come under fire for allegedly copying the idea for their latest shoots featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox. In one of the photos, the two women dressed only in lingerie can be seen pressing against each other as they bite into an apple, the other one features Kourtney feeding cherries to Fox.

According to Pagesix.com, Kristen Noel Crawley, who once was considered a close friend of Kim, first acknowledged the photoshoots resemblance to pictures of former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele and model Tanya Henry. The striking similarity between the pictures from two different shoots gave way to murmurs that Kim’s brand had ripped off the idea from Draya’s photoshoot.

Taking a dig at the similarities, Crawley shared the photos on her Instagram stories along with a caption that read, “Black women are always the blueprint, and don’t you forget it.”

Crawley’s Instagram Stories were later reposted by Michele on her account. These screenshots soon found their way to Twitter and became a point of debate among the Twitterati.

Oop! Draya Michele with a repost saying Black women are the blueprint after Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian did a similar pose as she & model Tanaya Henry in a recent Skims campaign 👀 pic.twitter.com/VMBxaOIf0w— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 22, 2021

While many users felt Crawley’s claim that Kim’s brand had copied the idea were justified, there were also some who felt that it was just a coincidence and things were being blown out of proportion for the limelight. “Not a Kardashian fan. But the models complaining are not the first or last people to make eating cherries sensual. There are tons of stock photos on Google of people feeding each other cherries. They are overreaching,” wrote a user in her reaction.

Not a Kardashian fan. But the models complaining are not the first or last people to make eating cherries sensual. There are tons of stock photos on Google of people feeding each other cherries. They are over reaching.— hannah (@HannahMSalvador) September 24, 2021

There are literally stock photos pic.twitter.com/PYaTlOYIEa— Delia Navarro (@del3ose) September 23, 2021

The Kardashian sisters and Fox are yet to comment on the similarity between the two photoshoots.

However, this is not the first time that Kim has been accused of something like this. Earlier in December 2017, she was accused of copying the designs of designers Demna Gvasalia and Rei Kawakubo for her children’s line ‘Kids Supply’

