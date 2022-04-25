Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Her Belly Button, Taking Inches Off Her Waist in New Photo

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday night to post photos of her in a bra from the sports collection in her brand, SKIMS. Her midriff was exposed as the star posed with her hands up as she took in the sun. Netizens were quick to catch that her belly button wasn’t showing and accused her of editing her waist in yet another photoshop fail.

The post featured the diva in a beige sports bra paired with some joggers as she posed poolside while taking in the golden hour. She opted for a no-makeup look and left her hair down while posing with her hands up on her head. The celebrity looked absolutely stunning as she smiled at the camera. The comments section was lit up with fans calling their idol “naturally pretty” and “gorgeous”, while others chose to comment through a string of heart and fire emojis. Until an intrepid observer pointed out that “You forgot to leave in your belly button”, as reported by Mirror online.

Viewers took notice of this and just as suddenly there were comments like “You can see where you photoshopped your waist”, while another user added, “Does anyone else think this looks hella edited”. Take a look at the post here:

This is not Kim Kardashian’s first time getting slapped by photoshop accusations. In a recent post that promoted SKIMS featuring supermodels, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel, Kim was accused of editing her thighs and hips to make her look slimmer. A ruffled observer wrote, “Not only can’t people use critical thinking skills, they certainly don’t possess observational skills. These ladies are lovely, but if you think for a second these aren’t photoshopped (or anything else to mimic perfection), then, the photographic anomalies are obvious! (K’s hip.)”.

Kim Kardashian recently saw the release of new show, “The Kardashians”, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. She is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson following her divorce with rapper Kanye West with whom she shares four children.

