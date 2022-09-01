Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Trapezius Muscle in New Photo, Netizens Call It 'Strange'

Kim Kardashian has come under massive fire once again for reportedly photoshopping her trapezius muscle in one of her latest Instagram uploads. It was TikTok user Caroline, who accused the SKIMS founder of slimming down the muscle and avoiding sharing the natural photo on social media. In a clip shared by Caroline, the user said, “Kim K is notorious for photoshopping her traps.” While doing so, the user claimed that the reason behind Kim allegedly photoshopping her picture could be that the beauty mogul wanted her neck to appear smaller in the picture.

“Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller? But this area right here has been Photoshopped out,” said Caroline as she pointed out the photoshopped section of the image. The TikTok user claimed that she could identify the difference because the water area of the pool near her neck portion appeared to be “warped” to her. To support her claim, Caroline used a photoshopping tool to highlight the difference while also showcasing an unedited behind-the-scenes image of Kim Kardashian from the same photoshoot. She added, “When we zoom in, we can see that the water pattern behind her has been warped. Using the liquify tool on Photoshop, I’m going to now show you what it would look like without the photoshopping applied to it.”

When the user began to apply the tool to the beauty mogul’s photo, the image suddenly began to change. She claimed when the warped effect is removed, the water in the background begins to appear more natural. She continued, “As you can see, the water reflection in the background starts to look a lot more natural as well, we don’t have that warped effect.”

Caroline then explained the difference between the edited and unedited image with the help of a screenshot from the behind-the-scenes video of the shoot.

While reacting to the TikTok video, a barrage of netizens accused Kim Kardashian of glorifying unattainable beauty standards. A user said, “Why are we photoshopping our shoulders now help,” another added, “How are they not totally embarrassed by some of these photoshops?”

Meanwhile, a section of the internet couldn’t understand the need of editing the photo. A netizen wrote, “I’m trying to figure out why they photoshopped the picture in the first place. Nothing is wrong with her.” One more joined, “Such a strange thing to photoshop imo (in my opinion)”.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Kim Kardashian has called it quits with SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

