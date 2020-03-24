Kim Kardashian Accuses Taylor Swift of Lying in Kanye West Leaked Tape Controversy

The Kardashian-Jenner clan certainly doesn't keep it low, especially when it comes to family feuds. The eldest sibling Kim Kardashian has once again hit headlines after she accused singer Taylor Swift of lying to her during the Kanye West leaked tape controversy.







In a series of tweets posted on Monday, the reality star raised allegations on Taylor's remarks in her and Kanye West's infamous 2016 phone conversation.







".@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kim mentioned, adding that while she did not feel like commenting, this leaves her "really embarrassed and mortified."







She wrote multiple tweets, pressing on her allegations. "Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the he word 'bitch' was used without her permission."







The feud emerged when Kanye released the song 'Famous' with the lyric 'I made that bitch famous.' While Taylor alleges that she was never made aware of the same, Kim alleges that the crooner had a conversation on this with her husband Kanye West.







Meanwhile, Taylor's publicist has clapped back at the reality star with her statement. Tree Paine revealed that Kanye did not call Taylor for her approval before using those lyrics.







I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



Taylor's comment on the same is awaited.

