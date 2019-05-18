Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Their Baby Boy Psalm and Fans Can't Understand Why

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were blessed with their fourth kid, now named Psalm, through surrogacy on May 10.

News18.com

May 18, 2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Their Baby Boy Psalm and Fans Can't Understand Why
Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, on Friday evening, revealed the first picture of their new born son. Kim, 38, also took to Twitter sharing that the couple had named their baby boy Psalm.

The adorable picture of Psalm is taken while he is blissfully asleep in a baby crib, wrapped in comfy white textile. Kim also wished the world a happy Mother's Day and expressed her gratitude to the almighty for blessing the couple with another kid.

See Kim's post and Psalm's photo here:




While it is known that the 41-year-old rapper, Kanye, is going through a spiritual revival lately, with regular Sunday Service gatherings that started in the beginning of this year, it did not go amiss that a little bit of the Holy Bible was utilised in naming their newborn son. Kanye had also organised Sunday service at Coachella this year and sold 'Holy Spirit' printed hoodies at the event.

Fans on Twitter were quick to jump in on the Holy bus, supporting Kim and Kanye on the occasion. Meanwhile, a large section could not understand the significance of the name, or rather the special meaning behind it.

Check out some fan reactions here:



















Kim shared the news of the arrival of the couple's fourth kid on May 10 on social media.




Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014 and have three other children: North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 1.

