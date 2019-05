Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Their Baby Boy Psalm and Fans Can't Understand Why

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

wowowow kim and kanye really named their child psalm — lauren. (@leauxmichelle) May 17, 2019

I have no proof of this but I 100% called the religious theme for the boy names. https://t.co/eVFDl5d9Od — callie(fornia) 🌼 (@broomperson_) May 17, 2019

Kim and Kanye named their new kid "Psalm" pic.twitter.com/LauajfBgDp — Mike (@TheMikeOG) May 17, 2019

Psalm West?! I am deadddddd.



Loooooool, Kanye West is so wild with these baby names.



Named after one of the most important books in the bible. I cannotttttttt 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SaluIAzH1o — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) May 17, 2019

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, on Friday evening, revealed the first picture of their new born son. Kim, 38, also took to Twitter sharing that the couple had named their baby boy Psalm.The adorable picture of Psalm is taken while he is blissfully asleep in a baby crib, wrapped in comfy white textile. Kim also wished the world a happy Mother's Day and expressed her gratitude to the almighty for blessing the couple with another kid.See Kim's post and Psalm's photo here:While it is known that the 41-year-old rapper, Kanye, is going through a spiritual revival lately, with regular Sunday Service gatherings that started in the beginning of this year, it did not go amiss that a little bit of the Holy Bible was utilised in naming their newborn son. Kanye had also organised Sunday service at Coachella this year and sold 'Holy Spirit' printed hoodies at the event.Fans on Twitter were quick to jump in on the Holy bus, supporting Kim and Kanye on the occasion. Meanwhile, a large section could not understand the significance of the name, or rather the special meaning behind it.Check out some fan reactions here:Kim shared the news of the arrival of the couple's fourth kid on May 10 on social media.Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014 and have three other children: North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 1.Follow @News18Movies for more