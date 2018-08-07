Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Take Their Nasty Feud to Twitter During KUWTK Episode

We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you! https://t.co/3bApFwwjcr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you. https://t.co/ZMpEo5nlwL — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

Reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took their feud to Twitter as their reality show fight aired on television during the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.In the episode, Kim, 37, was upset with Kourtney, 39, for not blocking enough time in her schedule for a family photo shoot. She called her eldest sibling “the least exciting to look at,” to which Kourtney replied, “You’re a very distraught, evil human being.”And as the show aired on TV on Sunday, August, the pair showed that they have not put the drama behind them, even though it was filmed months ago, reports femalefirst.co.uk.Kourtney, 39, wrote: "We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother."Kim, who has three children North, Saint and six-month-old Chicago, took this as a personal insult and replied: "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"Kourtney then tried to calm Kim down by explaining that she just wanted to spend more time with her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign rather than working.She wrote: "And I do. But I was not wanting more work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has a different meaning to each of us. You are an amazing mother, I'm not taking that away from you."However, she finished by explaining that her relationship with her sister had changed for good after the intense fight.She tweeted: "We're ride or die. But I don't accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn't allow it."Speaking on the show, Kourtney insisted she would no longer spend time with people who upset her, including her siblings.