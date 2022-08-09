Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Broke Up Because Things Were Getting Too Serious?

Kim Kardashian hit the headlines once again as she recently announced her breakup with Pete Davidson. There are speculations as to why the couple parted ways after being together for nine months, some of which include “age differences, different personalities, and demanding work schedules.” Currently, Pete is shooting for a movie in Australia. Meanwhile, Kim is with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in Calabasas. Kim separated from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2019, with whom she has four kids. Later, she started dating Pete.

According to a source who interacted with Entertainment Tonight, there is more to the story than what meets the eye. As per the source of the entertainment portal, the reason behind the split was that Kim was not ready for something serious with Pete. Reportedly, she felt that though Pete was sweet, and a nice man, the spark between them had faded after dating for nine months. “Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now. She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then. She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet,” the source added.

Kim has resumed work post-breakup and can be seen collaborating with ‘Beats by Dre’ in her latest Instagram post.

Kim and Pete first met in January 2019, on the occasion of Kid Cudi’s birthday, when she, Kanye West, Pete, and Timothée Chalamet went out to eat. However, they only started dating after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

While fans would’ve loved to see the pair together, they’re happy that the two are cordial with each other and continue to steer clear of negative comments and controversies.

