Kim Kardashian as X-Men's Mystique to Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Hollywood Celebrates Halloween 2022

The spookiest festival of the year is here and many celebrities came out in full swing to mark the occasion with their best garn. From ghouls, and goblins to movie and real-life characters, Hollywood celebs brought out their ace fashion game to enjoy the spirit of the spooky season. Be it Kim Kardashian’s Mystique or Megan Thee Stallion’s simple pumpkin head, the drama and extravaganza of their sartorial choices have sent social media abuzz. Here, we have curated the dolled-up looks of several celebs and their take on the frightening holiday of the year.

Kim Kardashian

The SKINS founder uploaded a series of photographs on Instagram to unveil her Halloween costume for 2022 on Sunday, October 30. The beauty mogul’s outfit included a bright blue latest suit paired with prosthetic ridge sand scales to imitate the appearance of the shape-shifting character, Mystique from X-Men. She wore blue pointed stilettos which was accentuated with slicked-back red hair, a blue body, and yellow contact lenses.

Joining her Mystique were her two friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro who dressed up as Magik, the younger sister of the X-Men member Colossus and Selene Gallio, the supervillain and an enemy of the X-Men. The trio assembled together for a stunning photo that’s created a massive buzz on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion

Pumpkin and Halloween go hand-in-hand and Megan Thee Stallion decided to leave a mark with the same. She recently posted a photo of herself with a pumpkin head to celebrate the spooky season with a cocktail in her hand.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a punky appearance during the annual Casamigos Halloween party in West Hollywood, California. The duo stunned the fashion police by dressing up as hard rock ex-couple Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Doja Cat

The musician marked Halloween 2022 by dressing up as a sexy nurse. The Kiss Me More singer decorated her pad with spooky articles with Halloween film playing in the background. She posted a series of photos dressed in a jack-lantern-themed bralette and captioned her Halloween post, “Happy what??”

Lizzo

The Truth Hurt songstress added a Simpsons twist to her Halloween this year. She painted herself yellow and dressed up as Marge Simpson from The Simpson with a heavy wig on her forehead to nail the look.

Which one is your favourite look?

