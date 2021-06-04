Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Discussing Kanye West Split on 'KUWTK': 'I Can't Do This Anymore'

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke her silence on her divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West. During a Lake Tahoe vacation, Kim lashed out at family over cookies and said that she wants to get into her room and never come out. Her sister Khloé Kardashian in the show revealed that the 40-year-old star has been struggling a lot about her relationship privately behind the camera.

Referring to her heartbreak which is followed by anger, Khloé said it is tough as Kim is redirecting a major chunk of her frustration, sadness, and irritation over things that are in no way connected to her problem.

In the candid chat, Kim said that things between her and Kanye are “calm” now in comparison to before. Khloé revealed about the big fight Kim had before they left for the trip. The clip showed Kim crying her heart out, and Kylie Jenner who sat next to her was also teary-eyed. Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also listening to their sister as she breaks down talking about her multiple failed attempts at marriage.

In the video clip, Kim broke down and said that she is not able to do it anymore and the 40-year-old star feels that she has been stuck in the place for years. Talking about how her “husband moves to a different state every year,” Kim said that she has no choice but to be with him for the sake of their children. Kim acknowledged Kanye as an amazing dad and said that he would still remain a good father even if the duo split up. Kourtney tried to pacify her sister, who was continuously shedding tears.

Revealing about the problems in her marriage, Kim said she thinks Kanye deserves a wife who will support his every move and follow him to places and move to Wyoming. “I can’t do that,” Kim added. She further called herself a failure and loser as it was her third marriage.

Kim was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and (2000–2004) and former NBA player Kris Humphries (2011–2013), from whom she filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.

