1-MIN READ

Kim Kardashian Contemplates Going Blonde Post Corona Quarantine

Image: instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim shared a throwback Instagram post in which she noted how her hair has had time to heal while staying at home, and she can go for a colour change when things go back to normal.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is contemplating to dye her hair blonde after she's finished social distancing at home in the wake of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Kim shared a throwback Instagram post in which she noted how her hair has had time to heal while staying at home, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Her hair in the photograph seemed more of a silver shade than the traditional blonde, but it put her in the mood for a lighter hairstyle.

In the image, she is seen leaning against a wall e with a faraway look in her eyes. She teams a tied-up brown crop top with a fur coat.

"My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time. Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again," she wrote as caption with the picture.

Earlier this year, Kim went blonde in in February. Back then, she shared photographs of herself with gorgeous curly honey blonde

tresses.

