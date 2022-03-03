Kim Kardashian Declared ‘Legally Single’ After Winning Divorce Bid; Reality Star Drops West from Her Name

Kim Kardashian is legally single now. A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted Kim Kardashian the request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage, reported DNA.

As per the report, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran approved Kardashian’s petition to end the marriage through a bifurcation proceeding, which allows for a change in marital status while other issues are addressed.

“The Court grants termination of the marital status," the judge said in a written order issued after a public hearing.

A representative for West did not respond to a request for comment.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple has four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.

The 44-year-old rapper had objected to the divorce and publicly appealed for his wife to return to their marriage. Kanye, in his recent Instagram posts, had criticized Kim’s parenting and her new relationship with Comedian-actor Pete Davidson.

Advertisement

Kanye West and the 41-year-old reality tv star got hitched in May 2014, making them one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Hollywood, popularly known as ‘Kimye.’

However, in the year 2020, the now estranged couple’s relationship became strained, when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected U.S. president under his self-styled Birthday Party.

The differences between the two turned bigger when the 21-time Grammy winner spent most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming while Kardashian remained in their Calabasas, California, a mansion outside Los Angeles. At the time, Kim Kardashian had released a statement as she urged for compassion for West’s mental health struggles.

For the uninitiated, this was the first wedding for Kanye West and counted as the third for Kardashian. Before the ‘Donda’ rapper, Kim Kardashian had brief marriages with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

For her fans, Kim Kardashian has returned with her much-loved reality show titled ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu. The show’s latest trailer shows the Kardashians Jenners as they celebrate Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement. E!’s Keeping up with the Kardashians went off air in 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.