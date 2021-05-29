Kim Kardashian Denies Claims That Her Private Island Birthday Bash Led To Covid-19 Infection in Family

Kim Kardashian has rejected claims suggesting that she contracted coronavirus shortly after her private island birthday bash with friends and family last year. In October, last year, the American reality TV star faced criticism over her 40th birthday getaway to a private island in the middle of the pandemic which was followed by covid cases in Kim’s family. After Kim shared the getaway’s pictures on social media it caused uproar and backlash from the public.

However, on May 28, the beauty mogul responded to a BuzzFeed News report which suggested that she might have contracted covid-19 from the infamous vacation by piecing together a series of events from Kim’s life last fall.

Denying the claims, Kim termed the report ‘false’ on the microblogging site and clarified that “nobody caught Covid from the trip.” She further explained that her son Saint had gotten infected at school from “another student who tested positive” and she developed symptoms after he coughed on her while caring for him.

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

In an earlier tweet, Kim shared that all her four babies and she had covid, adding that everyone is doing fine.

All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok! https://t.co/AiHw7gh7VJ— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

During Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim shared that Saint was the first one to catch it in the family which subsequently spread to his siblings, North,7, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 2 and herself. Kim added that her son had no major symptoms. He just had a fever.

