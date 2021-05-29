movies

Kim Kardashian Denies Claims That Her Private Island Birthday Bash Led To Covid-19 Infection in Family
Kim Kardashian Denies Claims That Her Private Island Birthday Bash Led To Covid-19 Infection in Family

Kim Kardashian clarifies that 'nobody caught COVID' from her private island 40th birthday trip.

Kim Kardashian has rejected claims suggesting that she contracted coronavirus shortly after her private island birthday bash with friends and family last year. In October, last year, the American reality TV star faced criticism over her 40th birthday getaway to a private island in the middle of the pandemic which was followed by covid cases in Kim’s family. After Kim shared the getaway’s pictures on social media it caused uproar and backlash from the public.

However, on May 28, the beauty mogul responded to a BuzzFeed News report which suggested that she might have contracted covid-19 from the infamous vacation by piecing together a series of events from Kim’s life last fall.

Denying the claims, Kim termed the report ‘false’ on the microblogging site and clarified that “nobody caught Covid from the trip.” She further explained that her son Saint had gotten infected at school from “another student who tested positive” and she developed symptoms after he coughed on her while caring for him.

In an earlier tweet, Kim shared that all her four babies and she had covid, adding that everyone is doing fine.

During Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim shared that Saint was the first one to catch it in the family which subsequently spread to his siblings, North,7, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 2 and herself. Kim added that her son had no major symptoms. He just had a fever.

first published:May 29, 2021, 16:30 IST