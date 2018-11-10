English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian Forced to Evacuate Her Home Due to Wildfire
The widespread fire also impacted surrounding areas including Calabasas, where Kim's sister Kourtney lives. Kourtney also chose to evacuate.
Image: instagram/ KimK
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West was forced to grab much of what she could in an hour and flee her home on Thursday night.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she had just arrived back to her Hidden Hills property to find that her neighbourhood was under threat from a wildfire that was burning out of control.
Kim, 38, had originally filmed the flames from her private jet only to find on landing that those flames were part of the Woolsey Fire burning near hers and Kanye West's compound, reports people.com.
Sharing the aerial video she had filmed earlier on her Instagram Stories, Kim explained to fans she was evacuating and asked them to "pray for Calabasas."
"Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe," she wrote.
Kim thanked the first responders for keeping the community safe before recording the firetrucks and police cars driving down her neighbourhood's streets.
"They're evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes," she said in the video as she watched on from her car.
The widespread fire also impacted surrounding areas including Calabasas, where Kim's sister Kourtney lives. Kourtney also chose to evacuate.
"I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight," she wrote alongside a photo of her car trunk packed with bags.
