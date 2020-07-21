Kim Kardashian 'Furious' Over Kanye West's Statement About Terminating North's Pregnancy

A lot has been said about Kanye West’s explosive speech during his campaign rally in South Carolina. The 43-year-old rapper, who announced his contest for US president earlier in July, admitted during his speech that the couple was considering abortion of their eldest child, North, 7, when Kim Kardashian got pregnant during their relationship. Among others, his emotional and rambling statements did not go down well with his wife Kim.

According to a report in People, Kim was furious about West sharing something so private at the rally and was shocked by her husband speaking about North.

Kim’s main concern is how Kanye’s confessions about their personal life could impact their four kids. In addition to North, Kim and West have a four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm.

"She (Kim) loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them. Her favourite thing in the world is being a mom,” an insider was quoted by People as saying.

A representative for Kim revealed now the relationship between them has started to suffer owing to West's conduct. It has happened suddenly and significantly broken down things between the couple.

"Kim is mortified. She has desperately been trying to help West, keep him calm and prevent him from having any public meltdowns. But go out and say that about (their eldest, daughter) North is shocking. She's worked so hard to help him, but she won't let him do this to their children," added the report.

Apparently, Kim had no knowledge that West was going to bring the private anecdote during his first speech. West had said, he'd be "at peace ... even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech.”