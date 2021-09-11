Kim Kardashian is All Hearts for Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, Says 'Long Live Bennifer'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 and walked the red carpet together for the premiere of the latter’s new film The Last Duel. Ben and Jennifer’s reunion has left fans in a frenzy but they are not the only ones happy at this development. Supermodel Kim Kardashian took to her social media handle to share their red carpet photo and shower love on the couple.

She wrote, ‘Long Live Bennifer’ on her Instagram stories section and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look at her post:

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, reunited in April, just a month after the former ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The two have been inseparable since then. A few weeks back, the couple brought their families together for a trip to the famed Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

“Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," a source told PEOPLE. Affleck and Lopez were accompanied by all five of their kids, as well as Affleck’s mother.

The couple recently vacationed in St. Tropez for Lopez’s 52nd birthday. They originally started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

