Kim Kardashian Is All Praise For Kendall Jenner's Ex Harry Styles, Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling

Kim Kardashian, in her latest Instagram post, is all praises about her sister Kendall Jenner’s rumoured ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. With a snap from Harry Styles’s new movie, “Don’t Worry Darlings”, Kim wrote, “I watched “Don’t Worry Darling” this weekend. I really liked it! It’s really good! Harry was so good in it and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh, she’s beyond an amazing actress and she’s so pretty too.”

Check Kim Kardashian’s post here:

According to E! News, Kim had an early screening of the movie, while the highly anticipated watch is set to hit the theatres on September 23 in the US, and September 30 in India.

The psychological thriller is set in the 1950s and follows the journey of Pugh’s character Alice, as she uncovers a dark secret about her husband Jack, played by Harry Styles, when a housewife from their neighbourhood goes missing. Directed by actress Olivia Wilde, the movie has turned many heads with the ongoing rumours about harry Styles and Wilde dating after they met on the movie’s set. They were first photographed publicly holding hands in January 2021.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer has been previously linked to supermodel Kendall Jenner, after they were spotted skiing together in Mammoth Lakes, Calif in 2014. They were again spotted together during a New Year’s Holiday trip on a yacht in St. Barts. However, the duo has maintained that they have always remained good friends and continue to be till date.

Kendall Jenner is currently dating NBA All-Star and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. They were first spotted together on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. The couple confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021.

