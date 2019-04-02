English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian is "Low-Key Freaking Out" Ahead of Baby Number Four
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate, and the reality star is frantically trying to be ready for his arrival.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has said she is anxious about the arrival of baby number four. During an episode of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 38-year-old admitted to sister Kylie Jenner that she was apprehensive about the pregnancy.
"I'm low-key freaking out," Kim admitted later to Kylie, 21. "I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought, like, 'Oh, it probably won't even take."
It was confirmed in early January that Kim and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, a boy. The baby on the way will join siblings Chicago, Saint, 3, and North, 5.
Although the mom-to-be “feels unprepared”, she realizes that “as soon as the baby is born, she will feel better. She thinks it’s difficult to prepare mentally for a new baby,” an insider told people.com. “She felt the same about Chicago but the second Chicago arrived, everything worked out great. Chicago fit in right away. It was like she had been a part of the family forever.”
“Kim and Kanye are both very excited,” the source continued. “Chicago grew so quickly, so they are happy about having one last baby in the house. But this is it, they both say. Four kids is the perfect number for them.”
Kim told the New York Times that she is “frantically” preparing a nursery for her and husband West’s baby boy inside the couple’s $60 million mansion.
"I'm frantically trying to get the room ready. It’s madness, but the best madness," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"I'm low-key freaking out," Kim admitted later to Kylie, 21. "I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought, like, 'Oh, it probably won't even take."
It was confirmed in early January that Kim and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, a boy. The baby on the way will join siblings Chicago, Saint, 3, and North, 5.
Although the mom-to-be “feels unprepared”, she realizes that “as soon as the baby is born, she will feel better. She thinks it’s difficult to prepare mentally for a new baby,” an insider told people.com. “She felt the same about Chicago but the second Chicago arrived, everything worked out great. Chicago fit in right away. It was like she had been a part of the family forever.”
“Kim and Kanye are both very excited,” the source continued. “Chicago grew so quickly, so they are happy about having one last baby in the house. But this is it, they both say. Four kids is the perfect number for them.”
Kim told the New York Times that she is “frantically” preparing a nursery for her and husband West’s baby boy inside the couple’s $60 million mansion.
"I'm frantically trying to get the room ready. It’s madness, but the best madness," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not Messing About
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- Hawkeye: Vladimir Putin's Seat of Power in Moscow is Protected by These Birds of Prey
- Swapping Kalashnikovs for Bat and Pads: Afghan Cricket, the Taliban and Peace
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results