Kim Kardashian is

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has said she is anxious about the arrival of baby number four. During an episode of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 38-year-old admitted to sister Kylie Jenner that she was apprehensive about the pregnancy."I'm low-key freaking out," Kim admitted later to Kylie, 21. "I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought, like, 'Oh, it probably won't even take."It was confirmed in early January that Kim and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, a boy. The baby on the way will join siblings Chicago, Saint, 3, and North, 5.Although the mom-to-be “feels unprepared”, she realizes that “as soon as the baby is born, she will feel better. She thinks it’s difficult to prepare mentally for a new baby,” an insider told people.com. “She felt the same about Chicago but the second Chicago arrived, everything worked out great. Chicago fit in right away. It was like she had been a part of the family forever.”“Kim and Kanye are both very excited,” the source continued. “Chicago grew so quickly, so they are happy about having one last baby in the house. But this is it, they both say. Four kids is the perfect number for them.”Kim told the New York Times that she is “frantically” preparing a nursery for her and husband West’s baby boy inside the couple’s $60 million mansion."I'm frantically trying to get the room ready. It’s madness, but the best madness," she said.