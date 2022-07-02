Kim Kardashian Is Retro Queen In New Swimwear Ad; Shows Off Taut Abs In Metallic Bikini; See Pics

American reality Tv star Kim Kardashian never fails to impress her major fan following with her steamy outfits and social media posts. In one of such posts on Instagram, Kim Kardashian transformed into an ’80s blonde bombshell’ as she unveiled a sizzling new commercial for her latest SKIMS metallic swimwear line.

The 41-year-old star looked magnetic with her newly-bleached hair styled into a huge bouffant. Appearing to be a mix of 60s, 70s, and 80s style notes, Kim was seen posing with a cordless phone as a prop, that first appeared around 1980.At one point, Kim stood posing with two white poodles by her side as she pretended to talk on the phone. Kim was accompanied by a slew of other models for the highly stylised feature, all decked out in the latest SKIMS swimwear gear.

Taking to the captions, Kim wrote, “’COMING SOON: NEW @SKIMS METALLIC SWIM. Drops Wednesday, July 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET.”

Earlier, The Kardashians star gave fans a sneak peek of the line as she squeezed her famous curves, and her very trim waist, into a skintight silver-metallic two-piece with matching Balenciaga shades.

The picture sees Kim standing in front of the mirror in her bathroom to take the selfie with her toned body on full display and flashing ample cleavage in the SKIMS bikini top. It sees her recently bleached blonde hair was tied back into a messy bun as she titled her head to the side to perfect her pose.

The actress ‘thirst trap’ pictures come after her boyfriend Pete Davidson denied dating singer-songwriter Olivia O’Brien. As per a report by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old O’Brien was taken by surprise when Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy asked about her dating the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star in October 2020, before he dated Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

She seemingly confirmed that they dated before he broke it off via text, though a rep for Davidson (via E!) said that her claims aren’t true.

A representative for Pete clarified, “There is no truth to this. [We] were friends and hung out one time.”

Pete began dating Kim Kardashian after her break-up with world famous artist Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye split in February 2021, with the SKIMS founder filing for divorce and being declared legally single by March 2022.

She kicked off her unlikely romance with Pete in November of last year after sharing a televised kiss during her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October.

Kim has continued to date Pete and has even opened up about their romance in recent interviews, as well as on her family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians.

