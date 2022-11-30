Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Finally Settle Their Divorce, Rapper to Pay USD 200K in Child Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, known as Ye now, have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month. The former couple and their attorneys filed documents asking for a judge’s approval of terms they have agreed on, including USD 200,000 per month child support payments rom Ye to Kardashian. The two will have joint custody, and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The former couple, that got married at the Renaissance fort in the Italian city of Florence in 2014, are all set to look forward to new terms between them and their children post their divorce that got finalized on Tuesday.

According to the court documents that were filed in Los Angeles Court, the ex-couple would have joint custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Additionally, Ye is bound to pay USD 200,000 per month in child support - and they will equally split the cost of their children’s private security, private schooling and university.

However, they would look after their own debts as there is no iota of spousal support delineated in the court documents. As for property, the division of assets is in accordance with their prenup and the two celebs have collectively decided to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

Earlier this year, while speaking with Vogue, Kim Kardashian had spoken about his separation from Kanye West and how it was a positive step for her in the right direction. She had expressed, “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you."

In January 2021, CNN reported that the couple were discussing divorce. A month later, Kardashian filed for divorce. In April, both West and Kardashian cited “irreconcilable differences" and agreed to joint custody of their four children. They also agreed that they did not need spousal support from each other. On several occasions in 2021, West said that he would rather stay with Kardashian than divorce. Kardashian was declared legally single on March 2, 2022.

