Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'Living Separate Lives,' Might Head For Divorce: Report

The gossip grapevine is abuzz with talk that not all is well in the paradise of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Whispers have started that the the couple could be on the verge of divorce.

The buzz around a possible split gathered fuel after People Magazine published a report that hints at such a possibility becoming a reality.

Reality star Kim and rapper Kanye have reportedly been living "separate lives", reports the website hollywoodgossip.com. "Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," a source said, adding that "their lives don't overlap much".

Kim and Kanye -- or Kimye as fans love calling them -- were married in 2014. Over the past six years, they have constantly courted the limelight with drama in personal life as much as their professional lives. Earlier this year, Kanye had a failed Presidential run and courted controversy by publicly declaring he wanted to abort daughter North West on learning Kim had been pregnant in the past.