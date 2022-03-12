Kim Kardashian Makes Relationship With Pete Davidson Insta Official, Fan Says 'The Content We Were Waiting For'

American businesswoman and reality television star Kim Kardashian just made her relationship Instagram official with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. In her latest post, Kim was seen getting goofy and cosy with her comedian boyfriend. The latest social media post comes just over a week after a Los Angeles court declared the 41-year-old a single woman amid divorce from former partner Kanye West.

In her latest Instagram post, Kim is seen wearing a sparkling silver winter coat over a shimmery gown and knee-high silver boots. The founder of clothing brand SKIMS accessorised her look with big black sunglasses. Pete, on the other hand, was seen dressed casually. The 28-year-old comedian was dressed casually in wide-legged jeans and a flannel layered with a suede bomber jacket. Pete glammed up his look in Prada sunglasses.

Sharing the series of pictures on Instagram, Kim added in the caption, “Whose car are we gonna take?!,” which is a dialogue from the 2010 thriller film The Town. Kim also shared a screenshot of that scene where Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner were seen having the dialogue.

Kim’s latest Instagram post has received some exciting reactions from fellow Kardashians and celebrities. Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented, “I love this.” Sarah Howard, a close friend of Kourtney Kardashian, commented, “This is the post I’ve been waiting for.”

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Kim opened up about her relationship with Pete and revealed if he would make an appearance in her upcoming reality show The Kardashians. The founder of the KKW beauty and fragrance line said, “I actually don’t talk about him. Well, they were trying to get me to, and I do later on, but you’ll see my family members and friends always asking me questions.”

Kim also mentioned that for her, it is important what her children see on the upcoming show. Kim and her former partner Kanye are parents to four children, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West.

