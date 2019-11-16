Kim Kardashian Meets Rodney Reed After Texas Court Stays His Execution
Kim Kardashian West recently visited Rodney Reed, a man on death row after being arrested for a 1996 murder. However, new evidence has pointed out that Reed might be innocent. Thousands of people including West campaigned for his freedom.
Image: Kim Kardashian, Rodney Reed/Instagram
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to say that she was with convict Rodney Reed when the news of his delayed execution was delivered to them. Rodney Reed was arrested in 1998 for the murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stiles whose body was found off the road in Austin, Texas in 1996.
Rodney was arrested after his DNA was found in an unrelated sexual assault case. However, new evidence was found which points towards Stiles' fiance Jimmy Fennell. Reed has since his arrest maintained that he was innocent.
After thousands of supporters campaigned for the release of Reed, including celebrities like Kardashian and husband Kanye West, Rihanna and Meek Mill, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended a 120-day delay for the execution to investigate the case further.
Taking to Instagram, Kim shared that she was with Rodney Reed when the news of the delay was given to them. She uploaded a picture with Reed on the other side of a glass pane.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration. Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment. That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney’s case. We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms. We have heard people all around the globe speak up. And all because of a deep belief that every man or woman accused of a crime - especially one punishable by death - deserves the chance to have all available evidence considered. So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay!
According to TMZ, Kardashian met with Reed as a legal visitation. Visits are rarely given to death row inmates, but Kim's status as a legal apprentice helped her secure the meeting, The website also claimed that Kanye West was not allowed to meet Reed.
"So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay," Kardashian wrote on her post.
-
