Kim Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Wrapping Up: I Have No Regrets

After 14 years of epic run, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one of the most popular American reality show, has come to an end. The E! reality series that made Kim Kardashian and her family household names, took its final bow on Thursday, June 10. The ending was a tearful one, but the star of the show says she has no regrets that it is finally over.

“I have no regrets. This was, like, the best decade and a half of my life. I feel like the luckiest girl in the entire world that I get to work with my family every single day. This is who I am. This show made who we are, and I’ll never take that for granted," Kim Kardashian says in the finale.

The series ended with hugs, tears and expressions of gratitude. They also buried a time capsule that contained Kris Jenner’s “momager" certificate, while daughter Kylie Jenner, 23, contributed the lip gloss kits that made her a billionaire.

Over the years, the show chronicled the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian’s marriage to rapper Kanye West, sister Khloe Kardashian’s split with basketball player Lamar Odom, and the gender transition of patriarch Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.

It also launched the beauty and fashion empires of Kim Kardashian and her half sister Kylie, Kendall Jenner’s modeling career, spinoff shows for Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and a social media presence in which Kim now counts some 227 million Instagram followers.

West and Caitlyn Jenner did not appear in the final episode, which was filmed last winter, before Kim Kardashian filed for divorce and Jenner announced she was running for election as California governor.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians made its debut on NBC Universal’s E! Network in 2007, airs in some 90 nations in 20 languages, and spawned multiple spinoff shows.

Audiences in the United States have declined in the past year to under 1 million from about 4 million at the height of the show’s fame.

But this is not the end of the road for them. They will return for a two-part reunion on Jun 17 and 20, and have a deal for a new series on streaming platform Hulu that is expected to launch later in 2021.

