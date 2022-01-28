Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands While Out On Date In LA; Khloe Kardashian Joins Them

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hit the headlines for having dinner at the home of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Following that, the couple enjoyed another date night in LA, going to Quarters Korean BBQ before heading to 60 Out Break out Room. Kim and Kanye were also joined by Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian and other friends.

Kim and Pete were captured on camera holding hands as they left together in paparazzi photos. Kim was seen wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings, a hoodie, and thigh-high, satin boots. Davidson, dressed in a black hoodie and jeans, appeared to match her. Khloe Kardashian, who was also dressed in all-black, was seen accompanying the duo. This was not the first time the couple was spotted with family. Scott Disick had previously joined Kim and Pete on their December movie date.

According to E!, Kim and Pete have “fallen hard" for each other. A source close to them informed E!, “She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She’s doing things she hasn’t done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."

Aside from the Kim and Pete spottings, the group hangout was likely a good time for Khloé to have fun and take a break from the near-constant Tristan Thompson tabloid stories. Khloé and Thompson have a daughter together and have reportedly been dating on and off for several years. They were recently on — until it was revealed that not only had Thompson been cheating on Khloé, but he had also fathered another child. Before Khloé, Kim, and Pete went to the escape room on Wednesday, a video of him flirting with yet another woman at a bar surfaced. On Thursday, she posted a series of glamorous photos, which some believe was in response to Thompson. “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” she wrote.

Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies pic.twitter.com/dOcnvWg8pd— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2022

Davidson and Kardashian, on the other hand, are getting to know each other’s friends and spending time together, according to the insider. The couple took their first vacation together to the Bahamas last week. Despite the fact that things appear to be heating up between the two, neither Kim nor Pete has addressed their relationship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.