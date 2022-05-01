Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut At 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. The reality show star and the actor-comedian looked like the ultimate power couple as they made their way to the prolific dinner gathering. The Squid Squad star opted for a Prada suit which he matched with a pair of black Vans. He was seen sporting a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slipped into a silver Balenciaga Couture dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. Kim K took to Twitter and shared pictures from the night. “White House din din," she captioned the pictures.

White House din din pic.twitter.com/Fygrcu8t0m— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2022

Pete and Kim’s red carpet debut comes shortly after Pete poked fun at Kanye West’s AIDS comments. Pete returned to the comedy stage earlier this week for ‘Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl’. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Pete opened his act with jokes about Kim’s ex-husband. He referred to the statement Kanye made, in which he claimed that Pete had AIDS, and said that for a moment he believed Kanye because Kanye is a genius. He then joked that being humiliated is weird especially when one cannot do anything about it.

It is no secret that Kanye has been taking jibes at Pete. The rapper publicly took potshots at the comedian via his Instagram account on several occasions.

While Pete and Kim tackled with the drama unfolding on social media, a source told People magazine earlier this month that Kim’s family “enjoy[s] having him around”. They feel he is ‘great for Kim.’ “He is getting to know her kids and everyone seems to be getting along. Pete hasn’t had any expectations. He gets that he is coming into a complex family situation. He doesn’t want to complicate things,” the insider said. The grapevine added that it has been tough for Kim to see herself dating following the divorce but ‘dating Pete has been amazing for her though. She feels very lucky.’

