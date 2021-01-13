Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media Without Her Wedding Ring, Confirms Divorce Rumours?

After keeping away from social media for over two weeks as her divorce rumours with Kanye West continue to stoke, Kim Kardashian made her Instagram comeback without her wedding band. In some pictures recently shared, Kim poses without her ring. Is she hinting that the rumours of divorce are indeed true?

According to pagesix.com, multiple sources said that "divorce is imminent" for the couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," said the source.

According to the portal, the reality TV star has not been seen wearing her wedding ring and that Kanye stayed at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending time with the family.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there (Wyoming) so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done," the source said.

Meanwhile, a separate source said Kanye has become increasingly uncomfortable with the star lives of the Kardashians and "is completely over the entire family… he wants nothing to do with them".

The source added that he eventually found their reality show "unbearable". The couple walked down the aisle in 2014 in Italy. They have four children -- daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm, 19 months.

(With IANS inputs)