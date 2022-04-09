Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Pete Davidson Didn't Pose at The Kardashians Premiere: 'It's My Thing'

American businesswoman, and reality television star Kim Kardashian and her family were out in full force on Thursday night at the red carpet premiere of their upcoming show The Kardashians. The 40-year-old founder of SKIMS clothing line attended the premiere of the show with her boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson. However, the couple did not walk the red carpet together.

Explaining why that happened, Kim told E! News, “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here.” Kim, who officially separated from her former husband Kanye West earlier in February, jokingly told E! News that Pete was “hiding" but added that Pete is “so supportive" of her.

For her red carpet appearance, Kim opted for an on-brand body-hugging Mugler silver gown, while Pete wore a casual Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales suit, a white T-shirt, and a pair of sneakers.

The reality show star also told E! News that she was not so sure about dating Pete at first, and she had her share of hesitation to have him appear in her family’s new series. “I didn’t just want to meet someone, go on a date and talk about it on the show. I definitely waited.”

Kim might have been unsure about Pete initially, but it seems, the Saturday Night Live comedian was quite sure of her. During her appearance on Ellen De Genres show earlier in March, Kim revealed that Pete has more than three tattoos of her on his body, and branding of her name.

Kim had shared a glimpse of one of Pete’s tattoos on Instagram Stories last month. “My girl is a lawyer," is what the tattoo reads, and it seems to be on his clavicle. The tattoo is in reference to Kim’s recent achievement in her pursuit to become a lawyer. Kim passed her baby bar exam last year to practice in California.

