English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kim Kardashian Says Baby North Has Kanye's Outgoing Personality
North celebrated her fifth birthday last week in New York, where she stepped out with long hair.
Image: instagram/ KimK
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says her daughter North's personality is a lot like her husband and rapper Kanye West.
"She (North) is a Gemini, so she is a little bit of both me and Kanye," Kim told etonline.com.
"She definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality and will say what's on her mind no matter what it is and who it might offend. But then she is sweet like me. So, she's a little bit of both," Kim added.
North celebrated her fifth birthday last week in New York, where she stepped out with long hair.
"It's funny, everybody thought she was wearing extensions and she wasn't. That's her hair. She just has really curly hair. I don't really let her straighten her hair, but it was on her birthday party and on her birthday trip to New York, she wanted straight hair, so that was her thing," said Kim.
"She really is into beauty... She loves hair looks, that's her thing, and she loves a little bit of make-up."
On her birthday, North received two Alexander Wang bags from the designer, and Kim says she already "secretly stole" one of them.
"It's in my closet now, and she actually saw it and she stole it back, so we're already fighting over bags," said Kim.
Also Watch
"She (North) is a Gemini, so she is a little bit of both me and Kanye," Kim told etonline.com.
"She definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality and will say what's on her mind no matter what it is and who it might offend. But then she is sweet like me. So, she's a little bit of both," Kim added.
North celebrated her fifth birthday last week in New York, where she stepped out with long hair.
"It's funny, everybody thought she was wearing extensions and she wasn't. That's her hair. She just has really curly hair. I don't really let her straighten her hair, but it was on her birthday party and on her birthday trip to New York, she wanted straight hair, so that was her thing," said Kim.
"She really is into beauty... She loves hair looks, that's her thing, and she loves a little bit of make-up."
On her birthday, North received two Alexander Wang bags from the designer, and Kim says she already "secretly stole" one of them.
"It's in my closet now, and she actually saw it and she stole it back, so we're already fighting over bags," said Kim.
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Yoga Day: Asanas to Combat Stress, Anxiety and Depression
- Football Fans from Japan and Senegal Stayed Back to Clean Up World Cup Stadiums
- Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn't Think She Has To Be 'Finished' To Tell Her Story
- Mahindra TUV300 PLUS with 9-Seats Launched in India for Rs 9.47 Lakh
- Yes, Ronaldo is Awesome. But You Have to Watch This Hijabi Teenager Storming the Internet With her Football Skills