Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Walked Out in Middle of Her Saturday Night Live Monologue; Here’s Why

American reality tv star Kim Kardashian left everyone stunned last year, when she made her debut as a host on the popular show Saturday Night. During her opening monologue, the SKIMS founder took digs at several members of her family as well as herself. In the monologue, the business magnate also poked fun at her ex, Kanye West who attended the taping of the show. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen discussing why Kanye West walked off midway from her monologue.

In the latest episode, Kim Kardashian is seen speaking with her sister Khloe. During the conversation, she revealed the thing that Kanye got offended with in her opening monologue, reported Pinkvilla.

In the fifth episode of the show, Kim told Khloe, " He wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce. And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.'"

For those who don’t know, Kim quipped about Kanye in her SNL monologue and said, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality!"

While confessing all this, Kim mentioned that her monologue wasn’t supposed to offend anyone and maintained that it was supposed to be all “fun and games." The model and entrepreneur also discussed how she has always been supportive of him and his stance on things even when it made her uncomfortable.

Kim Kardashian recently hit the headlines for her iconic Met Gala dress. Kardashian is currently dating SNL star, Pete Davidson. For the biggest fashion event, Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s golden dress while Pete Davidson stuck to a traditional black suit. The outfit was one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses which she wore while singing “Happy Birthday" to the US President John F Kennedy in 1962.

According to People, the dress has been displayed in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Talking to La La Anthony, Vogue’s correspondent on the red carpet, Kardashian, while speaking about the dress, said, “Well, this is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.” The SKIMS owner continued, “I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves."

