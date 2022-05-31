Kim Kardashian Shares a Kiss With Boyfriend Pete Davidson, Check Their Instagram PDA

American reality television star Kim Kardashian is not the one to kiss and tell and likes to keep her relationship away from the limelight. However, recently the 41-year-old shared some PDA moments with comedian and partner Pete Davidson on Instagram. On Sunday the SKIMS clothing line founder was seen sharing a kiss with the 28-year-old in a video shared on Instagram Story.

Both Kim and Pete were spotted in platinum blonde hair. The videos showed the couple posing for the camera and using some cute camera filters. Both Kim and Pete were sporting black sunglasses. While the couple faced the camera, Pete also kissed his girlfriend, giving the viewers a PDA moment to remember.

kim kardashian and pete davidson on her instagram story pic.twitter.com/X4eobRGtJw — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) May 30, 2022

Okay! All Kim fans dying right now!!!

Love you @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/cNSFmaUqkC — Vitor 🖤 (@kimkimperio) May 30, 2022

The PDA videos come after Kim attended her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding with musician Travis Barker. The Kravis couple, a portmanteau of Kourtney and Travis, is mostly known for all the extra PDA they are spotted doing in the ongoing season of The Kardashians. After dating for a few years Kourtney and Travis finally tied the knot. Kim, along with her family attended her sister’s wedding in Italy last week.

Kim has been sharing some of the looks from the Italian wedding. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Kim was spotted in a crimson red velvet corset dress over a black body-hugging suit. She accentuated her look with a red velvet coat and stilettos covered in a black bodysuit. Kim wore her platinum blonde hair in a loose bun and posed against the wall. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Kim added to the caption an Italian saying, “La Dolce Vita,” which translates to “a sweet life.”

Kim and Pete started dating after she hosted one of the episodes of Saturday Night Live, a show in which Pete also used to star. Soon after they shared an onscreen kiss for a skit, rumours of the two dating began. Earlier this year Kim also officially separated from her former husband and rapper Kanye West.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.