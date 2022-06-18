Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics With Beau Pete Davidson From Their Beach Vacation, Take a Look

Kim Kardashian dropped a new set of pictures from her beach vacation on Friday. The SKIMS mogul and Pete Davidson had an awesome time in Tahiti. Kim took to her Instagram and shared an album, adding to her travel diary. In the series of photos, some are taken by her beau Pete. In the photos shared by Kim, the Saturday Night Laughter alum can be seen taking a selfie of himself with Kim in the background posing with a breathtaking view. In the next photo, Kim can be seen kayaking. She then added a few photos of themselves enjoying the beach day and looking adorable together. The next two snaps and a video from the series are of Kim, striking poses on the Kayak boat with an amazing backdrop of nature.

In the last two videos of the album, she can be seen Kayaking and enjoying the blue ocean. She captioned the post, “Stranded.”

Take a look:

The netizens are admiring the couple and flooding with comments section with blue hearts emojis. A user wrote, “Congrats on finding someone you can enjoy life with!”

She also shared a bunch of photos and videos of her Instagram stories and called Pete “the best photographer.”

On Monday this week, Kim shared the first set of photos from her romantic getaway. In the photos she uploaded, The Kardashian star looked sensual in the black bikini set. In a few of her photos, she can be seen posing with a mesmerizing backdrop of the sea shore while she poses for the camera. In the other clicks, the duo can be enjoying Kayaking and also getting mushy as they shared a kiss on one of them. The last few photos from the series are of Pete casually sitting in the boat and Kim taking a pouty selfie of herself at the beach. She captioned the photo, “Beach for 2.”

Kim was formerly married to Kanye West, with whom she shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

