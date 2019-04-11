Kim Kardashian Studying to Become a Lawyer to 'Fix the System'. Is This a Joke, Asks Twitter

Kim Kardashian to the prosecutors on her first trial as a criminal justice lawyer: pic.twitter.com/xmkvcqeANO — Olivia Cohen (@OliviaMCohen) April 11, 2019

Is it a joke? — SugarHoney (@SugarHoneyBitch) April 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian West wants to be a lawyer and has already began apprenticing at a law office in hopes of taking the bar in 2022.In an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, revealed that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco."I had to think long and hard about this," she told Vogue about her decision to begin studying law, explaining that she eventually decided to embark on the journey after she successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since 1996 on a nonviolent drug charge."I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed. That was really a turning point for me."Kardashian West continued, "It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."Kardashian West's father, the late Robert Kardashian, was a businessman and attorney who became a household name when he became a member of OJ Simpson's defense team during the former football star's infamous 1994 murder trial.However, netizens responded to the news by generating mean memes and jokes about the reality TV personality."Why make a mockery of the hard work, diligence, respectability and INTELLIGENCE it takes to be a lawyer?" one Twitter user asked in response to Vogue's tweet about the news. "You can have ambition, but not too much. Please stay in your lane." Another tweeted, "Is this a joke?"