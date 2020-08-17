Kim Kardashian Supports Husband as Kanye West Resumes Sunday Service

Amid talks of trouble in their relationship, Kim Kardashian turned up to support husband Kanye West for the return of his Sunday Service in Wyoming.

The outdoor event was the first gathering West has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic began. It featured his entire choir, but was held without an audience for safety reasons, reported ET online. They performed outdoors and several feet apart from one another.

Kardashian was seen filming the choir, and she shared numerous videos to her Instagram stories. She also explained that "Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority."

"It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting," she said.

The Sunday Service event comes several days after Kardashian and West returned from a family vacation to the Dominican Republic. A source recently said that the couple is continuing to put their careers on hold in order to prioritize their marriage and family.

"Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family. They spent time out of the country together and are back in the States continuing their vacation. Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage," the source told ET.