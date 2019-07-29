Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kim Kardashian to Re-label 2 Million Garments with 'Kimono' Logo, Watch Video

Kim Kardashian shared a video on social media in which she lays down clothes from the 'Kimono' line of shapewear and talks about re-labelling them.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kim Kardashian to Re-label 2 Million Garments with 'Kimono' Logo, Watch Video
Image of Kim Kardashian, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After facing backlash for cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian announced earlier in June that she will be renaming her shapewear brand from 'Kimono' to something else. In the matter, Kardashian shared with her fans that close to 2 million garments of the shapewear line have been produced and she is now in the process of covering up their tags. Kardashian even shared a video in which she can heard taking about the clothes at length.

Kardashian claimed that being eco-friendly she is figuring out ways to re-label without having to dump all the pieces.

"Because I wanted everything to be really seamless and feel really good, we printed everything inside all of the garments. So now I have to come up with a solution and not be wasteful because we have printed almost two million garments so far with the Kimono name," Kardashian can be heard saying in the video.

She continued, "I do like this one," Kim said of one option, where a small piece of fabric covered up the Kimono print. "That does look like a nice tag."

"I just want you guys to have a little progress report and know that I'm working really hard to figure out how to not be wasteful and change the name at the same time," she concluded.

See video here:

Kardashian was criticised on social media for labeling her new line of innerwear 'Kimono,' which is a traditional Japanese outfit.

Read: Kim Kardashian Shares Her New Line of Shapewear Called Kimono, Faces Backlash for Cultural Appropriation

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram