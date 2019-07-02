Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kim Kardashian To Rename 'Kimono' Line of Shapewear After Backlash

Kim Kardashian recently faced backlash for naming her shapewear brand 'Kimono,' which is a traditional Japanese garment.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
Kim Kardashian To Rename 'Kimono' Line of Shapewear After Backlash
Image of Kim Kardashian, courtesy of Instagram
Recently, Kim Kardashian West, made headlines when she announced to name her shapewear brand ‘Kimono’. However, the model-cum-entrepreneur received backlash from Japanese citizens for cultural appropriation and seemingly capitalising on the name of a traditional Japanese garment. The backlash has made Kim re-launch her shapewear brand with another name.

Sharing a post on Instagram declaring her decision, Kim wrote, “Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration; I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I've been blessed with in my life. What's made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.

The announcement came in on Monday night, following the cultural appropriation accusations on Kim. Her critics also included Daisaku Kadokawa, the Mayor of Kyoto, Japan, who penned a letter to Kardashian West to consider changing the name. While last week Kim defended the name in The New York Times, saying she wouldn’t change it, the model made the mind to rename the shapewear brand on Monday.

