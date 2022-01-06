Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram After Singer's NYE Event With Pete Davidson

Billionaire beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has decided to virtually unplug from Miley Cyrus following her special New Year’s Eve event in Miami with Pete Davidson! The reality television star appears to have unfollowed Cyrus on Instagram following the special event, and we’re curious why.

The singer, 29, was co-hosting a New Year’s Eve televised special with the Saturday Night Live comedian, and viewers were astonished by the duo’s on-screen chemistry. Miley briefly flirted with Pete and the two joked around as they rang in 2022 with a wild show in Miami, but their budding bond appears to have irked Kim. The Party in the USA hitmaker, on the other hand, is still following Kim.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been romancing Pete since November and had been following Miley, even liking a post on Instagram about her and Pete’s live New Year’s Eve special. According to reports, Kim did not appreciate Miley Cyrus making flirtatious jokes for her boyfriend during the Miami show, and the unfollowing is retaliatory action.

Miley and Pete’s wild New Year’s Eve show featured the comedian performing a duet of Will Smith’s hit Miami onstage with the vociferous singer. Miley also had an awkward wardrobe malfunction during her performance of Party in the USA, her 2009 hit single.

Her silver top, held together by thin straps, came loose while she was singing, forcing her to leave the stage for 30 seconds while she tried to hold her top together to finish the set.

She then returned to the stage, wearing a bright red blazer she’d worn earlier in the show, and referenced one of her song’s lyrics, telling the cheering crowd, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now."

While Davidson celebrated New Year’s Eve live on television with Cyrus, Kardashian was at home with her children in Los Angeles. However, the couple reunited this week to fly to the Bahamas on a private jet. They were spotted holding hands at a theme park, which sparked rumors that they were dating. Following that, the pair went on several dates, some of which were in Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island, New York.

In addition, in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian filed to be legally single. She and West, who recently began dating Julia Fox, have four children together.

