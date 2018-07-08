English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kim Kardashian West Visits Women's Prison as Part of Social Outreach
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star played a crucial role in the release of imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson last month.
Image: instagram/ KimK
Reality television star Kim Kardashian West met and interacted with prisoners.
Kim visited the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday with a few bodyguards and first toured the grounds and living quarters, reports tmz.com.
Then, she met 15 women to get a picture of what their day-to-day lives are like behind bars, how they feel about it and what their hopes, plans and anxieties are once they are released.
According to tmz.com, Kim was there for several hours, and her trip is part of her mission to create a programme for women to help them adjust to real life once they get out of prison.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star played a crucial role in the release of imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson last month. Kim is only continuing her efforts towards prison reform.
Also Watch
Kim visited the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday with a few bodyguards and first toured the grounds and living quarters, reports tmz.com.
Then, she met 15 women to get a picture of what their day-to-day lives are like behind bars, how they feel about it and what their hopes, plans and anxieties are once they are released.
According to tmz.com, Kim was there for several hours, and her trip is part of her mission to create a programme for women to help them adjust to real life once they get out of prison.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star played a crucial role in the release of imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson last month. Kim is only continuing her efforts towards prison reform.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Insufferable Hypocrisy': Roman Polanski's Wife Rejects Oscar Academy Invite After Husband's Expulsion
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter