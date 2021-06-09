Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West on Birthday with Family Photo and Says 'Love U for Life'

They may be getting divorced, but there’s apparently no love lost between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kardashian posted a photo of her, West and three of their kids on Instagram account Tuesday in honor of the rapper’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Love U for Life," the caption read. Kimye supporters commented with hopes that the couple get back together.

In February this year, the reality star, 40, filed for divorce from the rapper, 43, after seven years of marriage, requesting joint custody of their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. While Kim cited “irreconcilable differences" in divorce papers and the couple is on “amicable" terms, the marriage was stressed by West’s mental health challenges and his “frustrating" Twitter rants about his wife.

Kardashian’s heartache over her divorce was evident on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as she confessed to feeling like a “failure" and a “loser" over the broken union. In a clip released last week from the reality show, Kardashian is shown tearfully lamenting the state of marriage.

“I just, like, honestly can’t do this anymore," she told sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck? For years. Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year."

The couple married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014. Kardashian and West have reportedly be living apart for some time now. According to the filing, she is seeking joint custody of the their kids and relying on a prenuptial agreement regarding their assets.

