Kim Kardashian's Instagram Pics Prove She is Having The Time of Her Life With Pete Davidson

The teaser of the second season of The Kardashians just dropped in which Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson makes his first appearance on the reality TV show. Soon after the trailer had got everyone talking about the couple, The SKKN mogul shared new pictures of the two engaging in some silly PDA.

In a photo dump posted on Instagram, the reality TV star is seen along with her boyfriend lounging poolside, taking selfies and in some very interesting shots of propping up her feet against Pete’s bare, tattooed torso.

Even though Pete was missing from the first season of The Kardashians, he seems to be taking a more involved role in the newest offering.

In one scene from the teaser, the Kardashian sister is seen undressing in a hotel suit in a green Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala after-party when she asks Pete, “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” The comedian didn’t have to think even for a second. His response? Drop everything and follow her into the shower.

In another scene Kim says in a confessional interview, “Life is good. I have a new boyfriend. I’m just having a really good time.”

Watch the teaser here:



Kim and Pete were first romantically linked in November 2021 after the former made an appearance on Saturday Night Live where she met Davidson.

Since then, the couple’s connection has only deepened. Kim has also opened up about her relationship with the comedian in recent interviews and Pete has had some quality time with her kids.

In a recent interview to Good Morning America, Kim had said, “I’m a relationship kind of girl, for sure”. “Obviously, I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content, and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace,” she added.

