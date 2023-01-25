Kim Namjoon Reveals How He Maintains His Perfect Body, Check BTS Leader's Rigorous Workout Routine

The leader of the megapopular K-pop boyband BTS, Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, has once again given a glimpse into what goes on in the HYBE gym. His transformation over the years has always left ARMYs surprised to say the least. Needless to say, just like the maknae of the group, Jeon Jungkook, the leader too is quite a fitness freak. Now, Namjoon has shared his workout routine on his Instagram Stories and it is more rigorous than ever.

Beginning with Barbell Thrusts, the BTS rapper follows it with Wall Ball Shots. He takes a two minutes rest after those intense exercises and starts again with Box Jumps. Finally, he finishes his workout with strenuous Handstand Pushups. Take a look at how RM exactly follows through with these exercises:

This is not the first time the BTS leader has shared his workout routine with ARMYs. Recently, it did come out a little differently than how he usually shares snippets from his life. RM shared his New Year wishes in a way that made him seem upset and rightly so. His private pictures from a visit to a temple in South Korea went viral. The rapper expressed his disappointment through the board set up in his gym. In his now unavailable Instagram Stories, the BTS leader shared a picture of his workout schedule for the day and ended it with a ‘Happy F**ckin’ New Year.’

Meanwhile, Namjoon once again shared snaps from him ‘Namjooning’ and enjoying his time at places he finds best. ARMYs are no strangers to his avid interest in all types of art, including painting, sculpture, and literature. Ever since the BTS member created his personal Instagram account in 2021, RM has given space to photos of artworks and trips to museums and galleries. These recent snaps not only included some creative artworks but also photos of Namjoon himself. In one snap he was all bundled up for his day out with his glasses on. In another, he was captured from a distance, walking with his eyes turned to the phone. The setting sun in the background made everything even more gorgeous. Check it out here:

RM also dropped his first full-length official solo album in December. Titled Indigo, the album has ten tracks, all of which perfectly capture Namjoon’s vibe. The much-awaited album was described as an archive of the final years of the global icon’s twenties.

