Kim Sae Ron Admits To DIU Accident and Issues Apology; Exits Upcoming K-drama Trolley

A day after South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron was booked for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI), her agency reacted to the claims. GOLDMEDALIST Entertainment confirmed in its statement that the allegations against the actress are true and that she apologises for the same.

As reported by Soompi, the statement read, “First, we apologize for the delay in the official statement as it took time to confirm the facts. We sincerely apologize for causing concern with the accident that occurred through our agency’s actress Kim Sae Ron’s drunk driving.”

“Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her wrongdoing. Furthermore, Kim Sae Ron sincerely conveys her apology to the many people who were harmed and inconvenienced through this as well as all the people who are working hard to repair the damaged public structures. She has promised to do her best to restore the damage,” the statement added.

“Kim Sae Ron was sent home after a blood test yesterday (May 18), and she will dutifully cooperate in the police investigation. The agency also feels deeply responsible that an incident such as this has occurred. We apologize once more to everyone who experienced discomfort from this situation. We will do our best going forward to actively resolve this while communicating,” the agency said.

Kim Sae Ron was to star in the upcoming K-drama Trolley. However, a source from the SBS show has now confirmed that her agency has requested to allow her to exit from the show. “Kim Sae Ron’s agency expressed her intent to step down along with the apology, so we accepted [the request],” the source said.

On Wednesday, Asia Economy reported that police officers received multiple reports of a vehicle driving unsteadily. The car, which was allegedly being driven by the actress, reportedly crashed into a guardrail and a tree around 8 am. She was asked to perform a breathalyser test and blood test. As reported by Soompi, a source from the Seoul Gangnam Police Station said, “Kim Sae Ron has been booked under the charges of drunk driving this morning.”

