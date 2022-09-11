CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Kim Seokjin Leaves for US, BTS ARMY Speculate It's for Solo Music Video Shoot
1-MIN READ

Kim Seokjin Leaves for US, BTS ARMY Speculate It's for Solo Music Video Shoot

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 11, 2022, 18:45 IST

Seoul

BTS member Kim Seokjin was spotted leaving for the US wearing a brown jacket and fluffy hair.

BTS eldest member Kim Seokjin was spotted leaving for the US on Sunday, sparking speculation that he is all set to make his solo debut.

BTS members have been focusing on their solo endeavours ever since the band announced a break from their activities as a group. And that seems to involve frequent trips to the US. V aka Kim Taehyung returned from New York about a week ago, and now older member Kim Seokjin was spotted leaving for the US.

On September 11, Jin left for Los Angeles as he arrived at the Incheon International airport dressed in a brown jacket with a white shirt underneath and blue jeans. While his face was covered by a mask, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the Worldwide Handsome’s fluffy hairstyle.

Jin also took to Weverse on Sunday to share a selfie of himself from abroad on a plane headed to Los Angeles.

Jin’s departure has sparked off rumours that he has a solo song in the making. BTS ARMY has been discussing on social media that his LA schedule may include shooting a music video for his possibly upcoming solo debut. The BTS ARMY also noted that HYBE chairman and Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk aka Bang PD is currently in the same location and snapped a photo with Lumpens’ music video director. Lumpens’ is famous for having worked on multiple high-quality BTS music videos in the past.

Jin’s previous solo releases including ‘Tonight’, ‘Abyss’ and ‘Super Tuna’ grabbed attention despite not being part of any BTS album. The singer has flaunted his vocal prowess for the Kdrama Jirisan’s OST. He is the oldest member of the band and will turn 30 in December this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

first published:September 11, 2022, 18:15 IST
last updated:September 11, 2022, 18:45 IST