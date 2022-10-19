Kim Seon-ho Likely to Make His Comeback with Historical Drama; Fans Announce 'We Are So Ready'

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is preparing to make his comeback with a historical romantic drama and his fans are waiting with open arms. The news about the actor’s comeback was reported on Wednesday morning (KST). It is said that the actor has been offered a K-drama titled Hash’s Shinru (working title) in which he will be seen playing prince Lee Hyang.

As reported by Soompi, JTBC News reported that the actor had been offered the show. Kim Seon-ho’s agency SALT Entertainment confirmed that the offer has been made and the actor is considering the role. “Actor Kim Seon Ho has received an offer to star in the drama ‘Hash’s Shinru,’ and he is positively in talks,” the agency said.

The drama is reportedly set in the Joseon Renaissance and Kim Seon-ho will likely play a scientist who loves the stars. The news of the possible comeback has fans excited. They took to Twitter and showed their support for the actor.

BE PREPARED BCS KIM SEONHO COMEBACK DRAMA IS HAPPENING FR FR FR pic.twitter.com/lgzmhwvE5A — DRAMA IS CONFIRMED SHUT UP (@seonhohohorayyy) October 19, 2022

This drama is gonna be produced by Studio & New.. same producer of Sad Tropics, right? They really love him! KIM SEONHO COMEBACK DRAMA#KimSeonHo #김선호 — joy ◡̈ (@seonhojoy) October 19, 2022

OUR LONG WAIT IS FINALLY OVER KIM SEONHO COMEBACK DRAMA#KimSeonHo #김선호 pic.twitter.com/bH2AUT2rLU — kaia ‍♀️ (@xaesngnidaa) October 19, 2022

they say that the comeback is always stronger than the setback. KIM SEONHO DRAMA CONFIRMATION HAS FINALLY HAPPENED!!! WE MADE IT!! — hun ◡̈ (@seonoloml) October 19, 2022

If accepted, this will be Kim Seon-ho’s first K-drama since the abortion scandal. The actor was last seen in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, which was released in 2021. Besides the show, it is also reported that the actor will be seen in the film titled Tyrant and will also make an appearance at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAA).

