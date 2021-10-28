Kim Seon Ho’s Friends Reveal Actor's Ex-Girlfriend's Abortion Was Consensual

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho has been embroiled in a public controversy regarding his relationship with his former girlfriend. Soon after his recent drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha aired its finale, the actor was accused by his former girlfriend through an anonymous post stating that he had manipulated her into getting an abortion under false pretences. She also mentioned that Seon-ho treated her badly once she had gotten the abortion, and ignored her while he was working on his projects.

The grave accusations against the actor led to a series of professional consequences. Seon-Ho was dropped from two of his upcoming movies and also left the popular variety show 2 Days & 1 Night.

However, a recent report by Korean tabloid Dispatch has revealed that Seon-ho’s girlfriend has kept some vital information from her scandalous statement. Dispatch identified Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend as the former weathercaster and current influencer Choi Young Ah. The duo first met during a gathering with acquaintances at the end of 2019. The report revealed that in early March 2020, they began dating, and in mid-March, she revealed to him that she is a divorcee. After he was informed of Young-Ah’s past, Dispatch reported that Seon-ho wrote to his friend that he wanted to continue the relationship as he was seeing her because he liked her as a person. The report quoted Seon-ho’s message to the friend that read, “Of course, my parents will be concerned. But it doesn’t make a difference that she’s been married and got divorced.”

Contrary to Young-Ah’s claims that she had to date him secretly, Dispatch reported that the couple went on dates to public places in Busan and Gapyeong like zoos, amusement parks, and the suburbs. It is reported that in July 2020, Young-Ah informed Seon-ho of her pregnancy. According to the actor’s friend, Seon-ho accompanied Young-Ah to the hospital after the couple decided to abort the pregnancy consensually. Negating Young-ah’s claims that Seon-ho’s attitude changed after the abortion, Dispatch quoted the actor’s friends who said that he adopted a Shiba-inu dog for her. The actor also cooked food for his former partner and took care of her.

Young-Ah’s friends told Dispatch that she distorted the truth and called her “extremely obsessive.” The report alleged that Young-Ah used to keep a check on Seon-ho’s phone and used to go through his texts and DMs. The recent post by Young-Ah has been dubbed as her attempt to bring him back to her after their break-up.

