Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Holiday in Goa, Cozy Pics Spark Romance Rumours

Is Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma dating tennis star Leander Paes? The two posed for a couple of cozy pictures while holidaying in Goa and everyone seems to wondering if they are together.

A report in Mid-Day has suggested that this is not the first time that Leander and Kim have been spending time together. They frequent pilates studio together and even enjoy walks in the Bandra area of Mumbai. However, they maintained distance in public.

In the latest picture on social media, Kim is seen leaning on to Leander as they pose all smiles for the camera sitting around a lavish spread of food on the beach. Leander also has his arm wrapped around her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

Another pic sees them around labrador dogs at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

There is no denying that both Kim and Leander looked relaxed and happy while holidaying in Goa and having lunch at the beach restaurant recently. Does this mean that Kim, who was said to be dating Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane in 2019 and Leander, who separated from his partner Rhea Pillai in 2017, have moved on from the past and are together?

