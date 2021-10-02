Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Spotted Holding Hands at Juhu's Soho House

Actress Kim Sharma and tennis legend Leander Paes were reportedly spotted at the Soho House in Juhu on Friday night. The two arrived together and left together as well. Kim and Leander first sparked dating rumours when their pictures were shared by a cafe in Goa. The pictures quickly went viral on social media and were among the top trends.

Last month, Kim shared a picture of her with the tennis star on Instagram. In the picture, Leander can be seen gazing at Kim, while she faced the camera as they smile wide.

Meanwhile, Leander is not the only sportsperson Kim has been linked with. She was reportedly in a relationship with cricketer Yuvraj Singh for many years. Yuvraj is now married to Bodyguard actress Hazel Keech. She was also in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane.

On the work front, Kim is best known for her role in Mohabbatein. She was last seen in Zindaggi Rocks and in a special appearance in Magadheera. On the other hand, a docu-series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati is in the works by filmmakers Nitesh and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

