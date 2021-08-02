Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Spotted Holding Hands on a Stroll With Pet in Mumbai

Actress Kim Sharma and tennis legend Leander Paes were recently linked up when their cozy pictures surfaced on social media. Now, the rumoured couple were spotted out on a casual stroll in Mumbai, adding more fuel to the reports. The actress was also seen walking her pet dog, which is from the breed Great Dane. Kim has previously been photographed walking her pet dog.

In the pictures Kim can be seen wearing a pink and white long dress. Her hair was tied neatly in a bun. On the other hand, Leander was seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

In another set of pictures uploaded by a fan, the rumoured couple can be seen holding hands. They were reportedly spotted in Khar area of Mumbai.

Kim and Leander first sparked dating rumours when their pictures were shared by a cafe in Goa. In one of the pictures, the sportsman could be seen embracing the actress. The pictures quickly went viral on social media and were among the top trends.

Kim had also shared a picture from their Goa vacation, where she gave a nod to Leander. She gave a “Mr P" photo credits for the pretty photograph.

Meanwhile, Leander is not the only sportsperson Kim has been linked with. She was reportedly in a relationship with cricketer Yuvraj Singh for many years. Yuvraj is now married to Bodyguard actress Hazel Keech. She was also in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane.

On the work front, Kim is best known for her role in Mohabbatein. She was last seen in Zindaggi Rocks and in a special appearance in Magadheera. On the other hand, a docu-series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati in in the works by filmmakers Nitesh and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

