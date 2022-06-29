Kim Sharma Celebrates Her Mother’s 80th Birthday With Beau Leander Paes in Goa

Former Tennis star Leander Paes recently joined his ladylove Kim Sharma in Goa for the birthday celebrations of her mother, who turned 80 today. Kim also treated her fans to the glimpses of their euphoric party and wished her mother with a heartwarming note. Dropping a series of party snippets on the photo-sharing platform, Kim expressed her love for her mother. The pictures showed the lovebirds twinning in black outfits for the intimate party, which was organised by Kim in honour of her mother’s birthday. Leander sported a casual look in a black shirt and white pants with black stripes.

While posting the pictures, Kim wrote in the caption, “My Mama turned 80, what a celebration of life loved so gracefully thank you to my friends and mums friends that came to be with us and made every moment warm and fun, thank you for being our perfect party partners we love you guys. Mum, I’m just blessed that you are ours we love you so much.” Clad in a black dress with a high slit, Kim in the very first picture can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap as they both flaunt their million-dollar smile at the camera.

The next picture is honestly the cutest picture on the internet, wherein Kim’s father can be seen giving her mother a kiss on the cheek. In another picture, the actress can be seen kissing her mother, while her beau strikes a pose for the camera. The series of pictures also include a family picture with all the party guest. Kim’s friend and actress Amrita Arora took to the comments section and wrote, “Wowwww happy happy to your lovely momma,” and ended it with a handful of red heart emoticons.

Earlier on June 17, the actress wished Leander on his 49th birthday with a bunch of romantic pictures on her Instagram account. Penning down a long note in the caption, the actress wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my sexy, cool, funny, kind, loving, disney loving, handsome, irresistible, goofy, soulmate. 49 never looked this good baby I love you. May all my wishes for you come true Leo.” Responding to the lovely wish, Leander commented, “Thanks baby! Creating memories with you is Life,” and ended it with a red heart emoticon.

Talking about their relationship, the couple, who started dating in March 2021, recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, the actress put out a series of mushy pictures and videos on her social media handle and expressed her love for the former Tennis player.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.