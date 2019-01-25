English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Sharma, Harshvardhan Rane Indulge in Passionate PDA Post Her Birthday on the Beach
A picture of Kim Sharma kissing boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane on a rooftop restaurant on her birthday has gone viral.
Image: Instagram
Rumours about Harshvardhan Rane dating Kim Sharma have been confirmed by their multiple romantic posts on social media and joint public appearances. Now, a picture of them kissing during the actress' birthday celebrations have gone viral.
Kim, who has been sharing multiple photos with Harshvardhan on her Instagram handle, is seen indulging in some PDA with the Telugu film actor on what looks like the rooftop of a sea-facing restaurant in Mumbai.
Here's the photo:
Recently, Kim created quite the buzz with her bikini pictures as she enjoyed a beachy getaway during her birthday.
Besides that, pictures of her with Harshvardhan too have been garnering immense attention on social media.
Kim, who made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein , has been linked to many people previously and was married to Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani, which ended in a divorce.
Harshvardhan Rane appears mostly in Telugu films, and has Hindi films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan to his credit.
