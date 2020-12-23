Kim Sharma Has a Pictorial Reaction to Maharashtra's Night Curfew, Check it Out Here

The Maharashtra government has announced a night curfew from Tuesday till January 5 to ensure there is no spike in Covid-19 cases during Christmas and New Year's Eve. Several memes over the decision have made their way to social media. Actress Kim Sharma joined in with her own reaction, posting a photo in response to the night curfew decision.

She shared two versions of the same picture, posing in the same outfit. She is dressed in an animal print slit dress in both, sipping a drink at a bar in one. In the other photo the Mohabbatein actress is seen looking up with the drink in her hand.

Sharing the photos, Kim said, "Did I hear #curfew #endofdecembering." Her fans have swooning over the photos of Kim and dropping compliments in the comments. "Why u gotta be so hot," read one comment, while another said, "Nice long legs!"

Kim Sharma was recently in the news for her relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, who had opened up on why the two of them broke up. The two were together for a while but reportedly the relationship ended last year.

“What went wrong is my DNA. It’s clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason,” he said. He called being with her as one of his best times and referred to Kim as the “most fun person on planet Earth”.